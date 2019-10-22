TAL Education Group (TAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. TAL Education Group has set its Q2 2020 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.09 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

TAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

