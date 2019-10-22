TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 million and a PE ratio of -11.06.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 155.55% and a negative net margin of 406.97%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

