Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 192,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,915. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $449,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $4,492,530. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.