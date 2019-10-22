Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. Roth Capital began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.03.

SYRS opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $295.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

