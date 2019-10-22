Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2,838.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Synaptics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $32,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,463.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,326 shares of company stock worth $415,474. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

