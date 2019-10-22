Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Cap of $175,678.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00009050 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $175,678.00 and $117.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041260 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.53 or 0.06011480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001050 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00044438 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

