SunTrust Banks Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $920.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $900.00 to $920.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $14.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $753.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $851.54 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $857.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

