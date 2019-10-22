SunTrust Banks Comments on Jagged Peak Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JAG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYSE:JAG opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,865 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.