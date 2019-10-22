Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 839 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after buying an additional 660,031 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $122.62 and a 1-year high of $270.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average is $213.91. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

