Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $151.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,704,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

