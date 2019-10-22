Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after buying an additional 1,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after buying an additional 1,620,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after buying an additional 1,193,720 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,912,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after buying an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $68.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,783.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

