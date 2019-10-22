Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.33 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.