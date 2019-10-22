Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $576,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $257.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average is $260.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

