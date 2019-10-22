Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.89 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $68.47 and a one year high of $111.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

