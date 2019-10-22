Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Trading 12.6% Higher

Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) shares traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.01, 19,264,116 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 625% from the average session volume of 2,655,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the supply of hydroponic and cultivation products, and products to quick service restaurants. It supplies hydroponic and indoor/outdoor cultivation products to the agricultural market sectors, including the legal cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution sectors. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as double poly paper cups for cold beverage; and disposable, clear, and plastic cold cups, and paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products.

