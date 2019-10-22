Strs Ohio Sells 40,578 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 40,578 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of VMware worth $45,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in VMware by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $214,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $153.04 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $186,189.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,630.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,397 shares of company stock worth $11,796,806 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

