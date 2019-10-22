Strs Ohio Sells 36,496 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,496 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $55,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

NYSE:SRE opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

