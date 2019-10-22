Strs Ohio Sells 2,747 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.