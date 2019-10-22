Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Equity Residential worth $51,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

EQR opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Ian Kaufman sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,205,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $178,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

