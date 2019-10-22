Strs Ohio Has $58.86 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,637 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $58,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

NYSE CB opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

