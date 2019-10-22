Strs Ohio Buys 266,000 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 379.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.45% of United Rentals worth $41,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

