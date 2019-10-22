Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Put Options (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,627 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,328% compared to the typical daily volume of 884 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

SKT opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 232,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

