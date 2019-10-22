SThree Plc (LON:STHR) Insider Purchases £11,703 in Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Mark Dorman acquired 4,150 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £11,703 ($15,292.04).

STHR stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 286 ($3.74). 126,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.98 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. SThree Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 338 ($4.42).

A number of brokerages recently commented on STHR. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.75 ($5.15).

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

