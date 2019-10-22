Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $56,450.00.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $60,300.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $58,650.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $55,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $55,800.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $60,350.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $63,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $118,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.