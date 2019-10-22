Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,510 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,161 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 50.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,551 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,308,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,410,000 after acquiring an additional 670,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 64.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,269,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

