Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,624,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,047.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $170.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $179.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6326 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

