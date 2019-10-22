Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 75,489 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,489 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.