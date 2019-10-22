Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

