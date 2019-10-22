State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Care.com were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRCM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Care.com by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Care.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Care.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Care.com by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 125,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Care.com stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Care.com Inc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chet Kapoor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,488 shares of company stock worth $211,012 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

