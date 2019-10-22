State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $295,000 Stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

In other Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. news, Director Charles P. Pizzi acquired 10,000 shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,459 shares in the company, valued at $312,171.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leonard I. Korman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,288.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

