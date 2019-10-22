State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $261,000 Stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,018,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. EZCORP Inc has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.