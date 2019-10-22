State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Brinker International by 446.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 714,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 93.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 563,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1,532.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 339,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Brinker International to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,600 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

