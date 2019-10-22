Starbase Tops 1-Day Volume of $78.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $198,031.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041393 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.42 or 0.06125194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00043852 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

