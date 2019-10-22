Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) COO James J. Burke Sells 600 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) COO James J. Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $29,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,029.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 3,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

