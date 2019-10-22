Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) COO James J. Burke Sells 600 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) COO James J. Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $29,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,029.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SMP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 3,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $56.54.
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Standard Motor Products Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.