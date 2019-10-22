Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.66

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 38900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

