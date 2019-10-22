Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Roth Capital

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STMP. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

