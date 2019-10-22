St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Tuesday. St. Modwen Properties has a one year low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a one year high of GBX 479 ($6.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 434.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 420.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

