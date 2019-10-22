St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

VZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. 240,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,853. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

