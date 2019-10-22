Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 159.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after buying an additional 415,327 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

