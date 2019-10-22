Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 54.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after buying an additional 246,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 237.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30,937.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 37.0% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 193,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.85. 1,286,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,960. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

