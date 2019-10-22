Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.92. 395,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

