SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.18. 39,319,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,070,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.18. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

