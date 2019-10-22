SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Boosted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,058 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,947 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 867,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,061 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 781,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 270,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,721. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

