SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 311.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.