Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.00

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 7160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPAR. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $504.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $247.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $485,000 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 304,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 14.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 54.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.