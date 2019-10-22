Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.00

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 7160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPAR. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $504.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $485,000 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 304,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 14.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 54.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR)
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
