Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. Southern has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Bank of America increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.