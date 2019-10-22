SOL Capital Management CO Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,195 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.77. 39,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $81.19 and a 12-month high of $104.68.

