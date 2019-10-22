SOL Capital Management CO Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 53,682 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

