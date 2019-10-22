SOL Capital Management CO Sells 15,555 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 821,787 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period.

Shares of XES stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

