SOL Capital Management CO Has $633,000 Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,940 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,667 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after acquiring an additional 790,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

UTX stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.58. 70,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,842. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

